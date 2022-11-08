Though the votes have not been officially canvassed, Yolanda G. Hines will remain on the Emporia City Council after defeating challenger Denise P. Webb in District 7. The incumbent received nearly 58% of the vote. The final vote count is official once canvassed by Registrar Ashley Wall.
Citizens of Emporia's District 4 will have to wait until Wednesday to find who will represent them on the City Council. Long-time District 4 Councilman F. Woodrow Harris unexpectedly died of a heart attack on Sept. 9. The 33-year City Council veteran was running unopposed. Harris' wife, Carla Harris, was appointed to fill her late husband's seat but said she is not running for City Council. Poll workers tallied a total of 149 write-in votes. The District 4 City Council seat was decided by a write-in vote, which will be officially counted Wednesday.
District 1 incumbent Clifton Threat and District 5 incumbent Doris White ran unopposed. They were elected Tuesday to serve four-year terms that expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
Emporia results
District 1
Clifton Threat (231)
Write-in (9)
District 4
Write-in (149)
District 5
Doris White (128)
Write-in (1)
District 7
Yolanda G. Hines (69)
Denise P. Webb (50)
Write-in (0)
U.S. House of Representatives 4th District
A. Donald McEachin-D (836)
Leon Benjamin Sr.-R (540)
A. Donald McEachin-D is headed back to the U.S. House of Representatives to represent Virginia's 4th District. Yahoo news called the race early for McEachin, who fended off a challenge from Leon Benjamin-R. McEachin outpaced Benjamin in Emporia, picking up 60.19% of the vote. Benjamin won nearly 39% of the vote. Benjamin fared better in Greensville County with 47.57% of the vote. McEachin earned 52.13% of the Greensville vote. With 266 of 305 precincts reporting, McEachin led 107,272-65,384, garnering more than 60% of the vote.
In the Town of Jarratt, incumbent Mayor Melanie W. Wilson ran unopposed and picked up 105 of 155 votes cast to retain her seat.
Jarratt Town Council: Incumbents Anne F. Brown, Dana Y. Kinsley, and Yarrow Omar Smith were on the ballot seeking to continue their service as members of the 6-seat Jarratt Town Council. Ruth S. O'Berry, Gregory Adam Byers, and Brandon M. Rawlings were on the ballot. Write-in candidates accounted for 147 votes in the Town of Jarratt.
Brandon M. Rawlings (119)
Dana Y. Kinsley (104)
Anne F. Brown (98)
Ruth S. O'Berry (83)
Gregory Adam Byers(82)
Yarrow Omar Smith (71)
Write-in (147)
Greensville County U.S. House of Representatives 4th District
A. Donald McEachin-D (1,520)
Leon Benjamin Sr.-R (1,387)
