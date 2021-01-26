Preliminary investigation reveals that a 1999 GMC Savana Van, driven by William S. Diller, was traveling on Route 14 in the westbound lane Monday attempting to pass in a curve that was clearly marked as a no passing zone. Diller struck a 2004 Chrysler Town & Country Van head-on, which was traveling in the eastbound lane of Route 14. The impact of the crash caused the Chrysler Town & Country to travel off the roadway into the ditch.
The driver of the Town & Country, Franklin Grayson Williams, Jr. was killed upon impact. His female passenger, Lisa Morgan Temple, 57 years old, of Mathews, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital in the city of Newport News.
Diller. 29 years old, of Callao, Virginia, also suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene.
The accident is still an active investigation and it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor. Charges are pending and will be reviewed by the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
