Last week, Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center honored residents of the City of Emporia and Greensville County who lost their lives to COVID-19. During the drive-in ceremony, SVRMC Director of Operations Jay Ewing tolled a bell 65 times – one for each local who had lost their life to the virus at the time of the service.
SVMC President John Emery opened the ceremony by thanking those in attendance, as well as those viewing the service on the Zoom virtual platform. Emery said the service was about honoring those who the community has lost, and giving thanks to the response of the community in the face of the pandemic.
Joe Mazzawi, Director of Mission for SVMC, led the attendees in an opening prayer. Then, Chaplain Ebenezer Quaynor gave a reading of scripture. Flowers were displayed in front of the podium, each representing one of the individuals who lost their life to COVID-19. A special flower was dedicated to Barbara Rawlings Finch, a nurse at SVRMC who died of COVID-19 in August.
Kathe Ware, hospital administrator and VP of nursing, shared a reflection on the last year of the pandemic at the hospital.
“We could never have imagined the losses we suffered as a nation and as a community,” Ware said. “None of us have been left unharmed in any manner.”
SVMC Chief of Staff Dr. Hall Squire sang “Amazing Grace,” and Mazzawi led the service in a closing prayer.
Seed packets were handed out to attendees and SVMC staff in honor of Rawlings Finch.
