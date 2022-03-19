LAWRENCEVILLE - The Robert F. Smith Center at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the JSR-SPC Museum and Archives partnered with the Brunswick County Clerk’s Office to preserve local records.
During their visit to the JSR –SPC Museum and Archives in December 2021, several staff members of the Robert F. Smith Center visited the Clerk’s Office to look at some of the records that are housed there in regard to Brunswick County African American history. Of particular interest were two record books, a Register of Free Negroes 1803-1820 and a Register of Free Negroes, 1820-1850.
The staff members from the Smith Center and Brunswick County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Seward Morgan discussed the importance of the records to genealogist and others. The Smith Center offered to digitize the records for preservation purposes and to make them available to the public.
During the week of Feb. 5, Leah Jones, photographer with the Smith Center, spent three days at the Clerk’s Office, photographing the pages from both books. She set up lighting and the digitization equipment in space at the Clerk’s Office.
“These are very important records and it is very exciting to find them in this good condition,” said Jones. “So many communities don’t have these kinds of records and it is important that they be digitized for protection and for access to researchers and others.”
Morgan says she is looking for the best way to make the records available to the public online and will have details about their availability at a later time.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the Robert F. Smith Center at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives,” said Morgan. “Many thanks for their interest and commitment to digitize the county’s Register of Free Negroes located here in the Clerk’s Office.”
JSR-SPC Museum Board members NaStelle Graves, Regina Gordon, Teya Whitehead, James Grimstead assisted with the project.
About the SI-NMAAHC Smith Center:
The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (SI-NMAAHC) Robert Frederick Smith (RFS) Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History uses innovative technology to preserve African American history through three related initiatives: the Explore Your Family History Center (FHC), the Community Curation Program (CCP) and the Internships and Fellowships Program (IFP). Through each component, the Museum seeks to expand access to African American history and cultivate broad interest in America’s Black past, genealogy, and culture. The Smith Center’s outreach to African American communities gives voice to the experiences and perspectives of groups that have been underrepresented in history museums, not only in terms of documenting and narrating the stories of institutions, communities and individuals of people of African descent, but also as professionals working in museum spaces, so that descendant communities can better engage with their own histories. The Smith Center’s team works with communities to create digital spaces and resources that tell the stories of historically Black neighborhoods and institutional anchors such as churches, Black-owned businesses and schools, including HBCUs, to facilitate inspiring, social justice-centered educational experiences for museum audiences.
