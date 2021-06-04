SOUTH HILL– While people may joke about ‘laughing until you pee,’ this is no laughing matter. Urinary incontinence is the inability to control one’s bladder. It affects twice as many women as men, primarily caused by pregnancy, childbirth and menopause. Incontinence is not just part of aging; it’s a sign of weak pelvic muscles. It is treatable, often without surgery. Learn more from a board-certified urologist from the comfort of your own home.
World Continence Week is June 17-23, so VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will host a virtual Community Out-Reach Education program via Zoom on female urinary incontinence. Mark your calendar for Wednesday, June 23, from 12:00-12:30 p.m.
Visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. Registration is appreciated, but not required. This seminar will be recorded. Your presence is your permission to post on VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s website so more people can benefit from hearing this information. Feel free to leave your camera off and change your screen name to protect your privacy.
John Pearson, MD, earned his medical degree from Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. He completed a surgical internship, surgical residency and urology residency at the University of California, San Francisco. He served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Commander. Dr. Pearson is board certified in urology with special interest in urogynecology. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and member of the American Urological Association. Dr. Pearson is accepting new patients at CMH Urology located inside the C.A.R.E. Building, 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue, in South Hill. To view a full list of services, visit: VCU-CMH.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.