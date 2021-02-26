The Emporia Police Department received welcome news.
The Emporia City Council voted unanimously to allocate $17,482 to the current fiscal year General Fund budget for the department’s use.
The revenue comes from the Department of Criminal Justice Services.
“The police department wishes to use the $17,482 disbursement to provide a retention bonus on March 1, 2021, to our 25 sworn police officers for their commitment to the city and citizens of Emporia,” City Manager William Johnson said.
District 4 Emporia City Councilman Woody Harris said other law enforcement agencies are not getting overlooked. The revenue is part of a $7.5 million appropriated for city police departments.
EPD officers will receive $700 bonus checks to comply with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice’s retention component disbursement of the revenue.
