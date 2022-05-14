An opportunity for anyone who wants to help people in dire need just by going out to dinner has both Deloris Jefferson, Associate Director, Underserved Population for the James House and COO Lili Quintana quite excited.
“On May 17, the Virginia Diner will be donating 100% of all restaurant sales from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. to The James House!” Quintana exclaimed.
“After Andrew (Whisler, President/COO, Partner - Virginia Diner, Inc.) called, we had to ask him to repeat it,” said Jefferson. “I mean, we would have been thrilled with any help. But 100%? That is so extremely generous! It’s unheard of!”
The pair were so enthusiastic because the nonprofit James House, with locations in both Sussex and Surry, provides cost-free and confidential services helping survivors & their families affected by sexual violence, domestic violence, & stalking. And while the services they provide, including things like emergency shelter, peer counseling, case management, and an Emergency Hotline 24/7 (804-458-2840) are offered free to those in need, providing the services does cost money.
The special fundraising evening at The Virginia Diner will help both with that challenge and the difficulty of getting the word out that they are here, locally, with satellite offices in Surry (325 Bank St.) & Sussex (233 South County Dr.) – where they offer their services by appointment.
Asked what makes them so passionate about what they do, Quintana said, “It’s because I know that my efforts impact the community – and help save lives. I am able to provide support – and hope – to individuals that may feel hopeless in their current situation.”
“My favorite thing,” Jefferson said, “is the transformation I can see, working with the clients. I started out as client services advocate, and I feel like I get more out of it than they do. People who come into the shelter have nothing. We sit and talk with them and say, ‘Don’t worry.’ Not like ‘You shouldn’t be worried’ but like ‘We’ve got this.’ At the end of maybe six weeks they even look different. You can SEE how much of an impact showing somebody a few things has, and they take off and run with it, and then they call and say, ‘Deloris, you’re the first person I’ve called. I got the job!’”
“This event is so special, and we are just so very grateful to the Virginia Diner,” Jefferson added, “because so often the people we help feel so alone. Not only will this dinner help so many people in need by allowing us to continue to offer our services and make more people aware that we are here to help, but where else can you have a great dinner and donate to help others – pain free?
“We really hope a ton of folks will come out on May 17 and take part in this opportunity to do exactly that!”
