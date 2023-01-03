Prior to Christmas, City of Emporia leaders had a wish-list of their own to forward to State House Delegate Otto Wachsman-R (75th) and State Senator L. Louise Lucas-D (18th). The creation of the wish-list is nothing new for city leaders.
“As you are aware each year city staff prepares a legislative agenda requesting support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and State Delegation for various city projects, proposed budget amendments, or new initiatives,” Emporia City Manager William Johnson said to the City Council. “Upon approval of the agenda, staff will forward the legislative agenda to our local delegate and state senator.”
The Emporia City Council approved the six-point list which includes a proposed state budget amendment to provide additional funding for school construction, reinstate all unfunded Constitutional Officer Positions, and a request for funding for a full-time position for the Community Partnership in Action Initiative. The city’s governing body seeks an amendment to a state code to allow easier access to the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program Fund.
Virginia Business Ready Sites Program funding requires 100 or more acres for a site development grant. City officials seek an amendment to the language allowing eligibility for program sites of 25 acres or more.
In recent years, discussions of a new high school in Greensville County have been the buzz in the community. Greensville County High School is more than 70 years old. Greensville County Public Schools developed $75 million five-year capital improvement plan for a new school. City officials say it’s impossible for Greensville County and Emporia to fund the request without assistance from the state. The letter asks the General Assembly to adopt a budget amendment to provide additional revenue for school construction.
The Community Partnership in Action Initiative kicked off on Jan. 7 of last year. The CIA formed to seek solutions to decrease gun violence in Emporia-Greensville. Leaders from the City of Emporia, Greensville County, Emporia Police Department, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, and Greensville County Public Schools joined forces with citizens, agencies and organizations are involved with the initiative. The legislative letter asks for funding for full-time position to coordinate the efforts of the group.
Other requests in the letter include full funding of HB599 for law enforcement, and the reinstatement of all unfunded Constitutional Officer positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.