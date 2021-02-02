NORFOLK— Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a possible suspect vehicle involved in an interstate shooting.
The incident occurred on Jan. 31, at approximately 10:42 p.m., in the westbound lane of Interstate 264 in the vicinity of Ingleside Drive. The two victims were traveling westbound in a 2007 Hummer when they observed a vehicle come alongside them and fired multiple gunshots. The male driver was struck twice by the gunfire and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The female passenger did not suffer any gunshot wounds.
The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 264, westbound, in the vicinity of Broad Creek Bridge, Ballantine Boulevard, and Ingleside drive, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
