Last month, the Greensville County Public Schools presented, finalized, and approved their draft budget for fiscal year 2023. Two weeks later, Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards and the rest of the school board presented that very same proposed budget to the County Board of Supervisors and the Emporia City Council in a joint session.
Greensville County Public Schools is requesting an increase of $237,972 in local contributions over the last fiscal year. Much of this would go toward funding the proposed 5% pay increase and 10.5% health insurance increase for all faculty and staff.
The 5% pay increase for teachers and staff is included in former Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, which is still being wrangled over in the General Assembly. The proposed budget in Greensville County, in addition to the 5% pay hike, would introduce a “step increase” — an increase from one pay rate to the next highest pay rate within the salary range for the respective position.
In total, the proposed school budget for fiscal year 2023 amounts to $42,153,812. The vast majority of expenditures in that budget would go to instruction-related expenses.
Also discussed was the proposed “iBelieve Academy”, an alternative school intended for GCPS students who have fallen behind in a standard classroom setting.
iBelieve Academy has been in the planning phase since last year’s joint budget discussion. The original plan was to put the academy in a brand-new building on land currently occupied by First Baptist Church. However, due to declining student enrollment and staffing shortages, the intention is now to go forward with alternative education programs in the facilities that already exist.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors will hold its next series of budget meetings on April 4 and 7, where they will make their final decision on how much to contribute to the school district.
