If you have checked out email blasts for many Chambers of Commerce throughout the region, you noticed employers desperately seek to fill open positions. That rang true at the recent regional job fair at Emporia’s Veterans Memorial Park.
“We’re here to get more people,” Boar’s Head HR Analyst Melissa Clark said. “There is a lot of ability to grow at Boar’s Head. We have a lot of opportunities. We’re just looking for people that want to stick with us.”
The Job Assistance Center, Virginia Employment Commission, and Greensville Department of Social Services sponsored Thursday’s employment opportunity event. Cool temperatures filled the air early, but vendors and job seekers did not have to worry about the threat of rain.
Sherry Pearson of the Job Assistance Center hopes the event will return to the Golden Leaf Commons in the fall to eliminate potential weather threats for the job fair.
If job seekers pontificated over a career in the trucking industry, they did not have to look far. Bob Jordan, a recruiter for PNS Transportation, had more than a few options to pitch to prospects. He had local, regional, and open road opportunities available.
“We’re recruiting for drivers, flat-bed mainly,” he said. “They could have 1-year with a CDL license. Experience is great, but we have a school we can send them to.”
If there is a regional job fair in Emporia, you can bet Georgia Pacific is represented. It was no different on Thursday. There is a reason for GP showing up. It works.
“I think we’ve done well,” Christine Jordan said. “We’ve had some candidates come through that are still working at the mill. This actually my first time at the job fair. I’m here helping out our HR Manager. I’m really excited to be here.”
The GP HR Manager Perry Sables was busy getting the technology phase of the company’s site ready for prospects.
As for job seekers, the fields of work available were plentiful, allowing them to narrow their visits to a best-fitting career choice. Tamara Williams recently moved back to the area from Northern California. The job fair allowed her to search for employment.
“I’m here to branch out and find something new for my daughter and me now that I’m back in the area,” she said.
The many vendors offered a wide selection of job opportunities. Holden Temporaries, Inc., of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, provided various choices as a company that assists businesses in finding workers.
“We’re looking to find some wonderful people to come work with us,” Manager Cheryl McNeil said. “We have all kinds of different positions. We have construction, warehouse, machine operators, forklift operators, a whole long list of people we’re helping right now, and they can start tomorrow.”
Job seekers certainly had ample opportunity to find employment Thursday. Employers were in place, ready to hire on the spot.
Job vacancies are in large numbers in Southside Virginia and the surrounding region.
