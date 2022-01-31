An all-star cast of former professional athletes descended on Hermie Sadler’s Fo Sho Sports Bar and Grille on Tuesday night to present a $2,500 donation to the Washington Park Association, courtesy of skill game manufacturer Pace-O-Matic.
The star of the show was LaVar Arrington, who spent seven seasons in the National Football League, the first six with the now-named Washington Football Team. During his career, Arrington went to three straight Pro Bowls as an all-star linebacker and would no doubt have played longer were it not for an Achilles tear in 2006 as a member of the New York Giants.
During the presentation of the donation, Arrington spoke to a group of local children about the importance of maintaining their “brand” in an age where social media is pervasive and where college athletics’ “name, image, and likeness” restrictions are loosening.
“Whatever your personality is on your social media, that’s what people are getting,” said Arrington. “If it’s not positive, you’re not going to get a positive response. If they see your middle finger up…they’re questioning what your character is immediately, instead of dialing into who you are as a person and as a player.”
Arrington came to Emporia as part of his partnership with Pace-O-Matic. Prior to the donation and meet-n-greet, he hosted an episode of his Up on Game podcast, in which he outlined the benefits of skill games for small businesses such as Fo Sho. Earlier in January, Arrington made similar appearances in Richmond and Virginia Beach.
Small business across the Commonwealth of Virginia were, at one time, banned from running these skill games due to a controversial state law, potentially cutting off a large percentage of much-needed income. The law in question, Senate Bill 971, was cancelled out by a temporary injunction which allowed skill games to return in December.
“Pace-O-Matic is a big supporter, and obviously partnered up with Hermie as well,” said Arrington. “We’ve met each other and we’ve gotten to know each other and we support each other. So I’m here to support Hermie.”
Along with Sadler, who spearheaded the event and whose restaurant hosted it, two Emporia residents who hit the big time in professional sports were also present. These were Sadler’s brother and former NASCAR star Elliott Sadler, and former NFL and CFL player and coach Willie Gillus.
