The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Perhaps no site in the Emporia-Greensville community has been more affected than Accordius Health. The nursing home has lost a number of residents to the virus since March of 2020 when the pandemic began.
Wednesday offered a sign of light at the end of this dark tunnel. A vaccination clinic sponsored by Walgreens Pharmacy offered staff and residents a chance to receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Seventeen staff members and 51 residents received the first dose of their vaccines.
Accordius Health Administrator Sherry Scott said since last March, the staff has been working overtime taking care of residents and going the extra mile to clean and sanitize every inch of the facility multiple times per day.
Scott said the vaccine offers the hope of a return to safety for Accordius staff and residents. As vaccinations become more widely available to the public, family and friends will once again be able to visit loved ones in the home. Scott believes the lack of socialization for residents has been one of the biggest effects of the virus.
“We hope this is the beginning of the end,” Scott said.
Director of Nursing Kandy Poarch shared that one Accordius staff member was forced to quarantine in a hotel away from their family due to a potential exposure. Residents of the facility haven’t seen their families in the building in almost a year, church groups and volunteer events have been cancelled – all side effects of the raging pandemic.
“[Residents] haven’t seen our smiles since March,” Poarch said. “It’s been hard to not be able to comfort them in that way.”
Melanie Gosney, the assistant director of nursing, coordinated the event with Walgreens. The event is the first of three clinics the pharmacy will host at Accordius. At the second event, anyone who received the first dose of the vaccine Wednesday will be able to receive the second dose. At that time, staff and residents who did not receive their first dose Wednesday will be eligible to do so. The third clinic will follow the same protocol as the second.
The second clinic will take place 21 days from the first, and the third clinic will be 21 after the second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.