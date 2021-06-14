The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the $25.1 million budget for FY 21-22 during its recent meeting.
The Board also approved the Greensville County School budget of $10,188,809, which is shared between the County and the City of Emporia. The County’s share of the 21-22 GCPS budget is $6,083,318, while the City’s share is the remaining $4,105,491.
The approved budget consists of a General Fund budget of $22,683,597, a Public Transportation Fund budget of $160,805, a Fire and Rescue Service Fund budget of $329,830, a Solid Waste Enterprise Fund budget of $1,184,640, and a Capital Fund budget of $712,046.
Along with the approved budget, Supervisors approved the appropriations for the FY 21-22 budget. The largest appropriations include $2.9 million for the County Sheriff’s office, $1.5 million for Debt Service, $855,949 for the Courthouse Building & Grounds, and $768,293 for the Southside Regional Jail Authority.
Supervisors also approved the tax ordinance for FY 21-22, which brings no tax increases to County residents.
A copy of the proposed tax ordinance on the County website shows a $5 tax per $100 of assessed valuation on aircraft, but that increase was not included in the final approved ordinance.
