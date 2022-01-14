During the recent meeting of the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority, assistant director Glen Gibson announced that the GCWSA recently obtained $54,444.04 in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Municipal Utility Assistance Program. These funds will go directly toward aiding power and water customers who have suffered financial hardship and are behind on their payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Municipal Utility Assistance Program serves as relief for residential households who have accumulated over 60 days of “arrearages” (a fancy word for unpaid debt) between March 12, 2020 (the day after the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic) and Aug. 31, 2021. Under the terms of the program, only residential customers are eligible for aid.
In Greensville County, a total of 198 customers will receive aid from this program, according to Gibson.
According to the attached fact sheet from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, funds from the program will go toward covering water, waste water, gas, and electricity. Accounts from residential multi-family dwellings (including apartments) can also receive aid if the property owner allows it.
During the meeting, Gibson credited multiple people and agencies for making it possible for GCWSA to secure the funding. He gave special mention to the agency’s own staff, including customer service managers Lucretia Jones-Pegram and Elaine Johnson, and administrative support assistant Glenda Gilliam.
“It takes a team to get this award…and we have a very good team,” said Gibson. “It took a lot of work by multiple departments within Greensville County to secure this award.”
In other county news:
Earlier the Greensville County Board of Supervisors held its own meeting, which was delayed from the previous night due to the winter storm that struck the area. Surprisingly, even though it had been a month since the last meeting, there were few items of business.
However, the Board of Supervisors did reshuffle somewhat. Tony Conwell of Election District 4 — who was not physically present at the meeting — will serve as Chair of the board, replacing James Brown of District 2. Belinda Astrop of District 1 will retain her previous position as Vice-Chair.
There has also been a slight scheduling change. This year, the Board of Supervisors will meet on only the first Monday of the month, as opposed to the first and third Monday. Meetings will still take place at 6 p.m., and will still be followed by the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority meetings.
