Last week, Greensville County surpassed 1,500 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
As of Friday, the County has reported 1,507 total positive cases of the virus, resulting in 24 deaths. In the same time period, the City of Emporia has reported 647 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in 21 deaths.
The State of Virginia as a whole has reported 612,062 positive cases. Two weeks ago, the state surpassed 10,000 total deaths, now totaling 10,154.
Despite those figures, the growing rate at which vaccines are being administered is cause for optimism. As of Friday, 14.2% of the state’s population, or 1,209,895 individuals, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Currently, 2,230,858 Virginians have received at least one dose of their vaccine.
Locally, 428 individuals have been fully vaccinated in Emporia, and Greensville County has 1,310 fully vaccinated residents. In total, 5,188 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the area.
Emporia-Greensville’s vaccination numbers will be greatly helped in coming weeks by the new locally-staff vaccination clinics being conducted at the Golden Leaf Commons. Last Tuesday, 330 individuals received their vaccines from volunteers at the event staffed by individuals from both the County and City of Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.