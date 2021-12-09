Although the pandemic is now sadly a part of everyday life, that hasn’t stopped Greensville County from planning to advance further into the 21st century. At a public meeting recently at Golden Leaf Commons, the county publicly unveiled the draft of its new Comprehensive Plan, with the help of Kelly Davis of the Berkley Group.
According to Greensville County Planning Director Linwood Pope Jr., this is the first major update to the county’s comprehensive plan since 2013, as well as the first time since then that the county has brought in an outside consultant to help update the plan.
“We started this process right before COVID hit, and COVID kinda shut us down for a little while,” said Pope. “Typically, it’s kind of a year-long process. This is gonna probably take us 18 months.”
Virginia State Code 15.2-2223 dictates that local governments in the commonwealth adopt a Comprehensive Plan and update it every five years. But even when a Comprehensive Plan becomes officially adopted, it is not an airtight and binding document dictating the direction a county must take in future development. It is simply a guide for what a community wants to accomplish in the next two decades.
“When people apply for special-use permits, conditional-use permits, we use that as a guide to making decisions,” said Pope. “When people come in with commercial developments, residential developments, this plan is kind of a road map for future development so we don’t have conflicting land uses.”
The new Comprehensive Plan covers all aspects of life in Greensville County, from transportation to housing to environmental conservation. According to data gathered from the Berkley Group, residents of the county are most concerned about improving public schools, expanded access to broadband, and the lack of job opportunities and affordable housing.
A large chunk of the presentation was dedicated to land use strategies for Greensville County, as feedback from the community showed that residents are also concerned about maintaining the county’s “rural character” and open spaces.
Already the plan has gone through two public workshops and a community-wide survey before Thursday’s meeting. The plan is set to go through at least two more months of reviews and revisions and one more hearing before its eventual adoption.
“Hopefully by March we’ll be ready to adopt it,” said Pope.
