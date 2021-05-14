Dr. Lisa H. Winfield was recently nominated as a biographical candidate to represent Women in Business from the state of Virginia in the upcoming edition of Who’s Who in America. Late last year her candidacy was approved.
The office of the Managing Director appoints individuals based upon a candidate’s current and past position(s) along with information obtained from researched executive and professional listings. Winfield will be listed among other accomplished individuals in the Marquis Who’s Who registry.
The mission of this nomination is to profile those individuals who have made a difference by virtue of the positions of responsibility they hold or have held due to noteworthy accomplishments they have made.
Winfield was also nominated and selected by the Sussex County Board of Supervisors to serve on the John Tyler Community College Board in Chester and Midlothian, Virginia for the 2020-2021 year.
Winfield is known to be insightful, devoted, honest and passionate about working with children and adults. These qualities and a host of educational experiences/credentials make her an excellent recipient of this honor.
Congratulations on the accomplishments that have captured the attention of the Marquis Who’s Who selection committee.
Erica Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Marquis Who’s Who is honored to recognize Winfield and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.
Winfield is a native of Sussex County. She is the daughter of Mrs. Thelma Hill and the late Mr. Floyd Hill.
She is married to David and has a daughter, Davida Stevenson; son-in-law, Enos Stevenson and a granddaughter, Elise Stevenson. Winfield also has one sister, Mrs. Cynthia Pegram.
She holds a Doctor of Education degree from Virginia State University.
