DINWIDDIE, Va -- A double shooting that investigators believe was the result of an argument at a neighborhood cookout has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The shooting is being investigated by the Dinwiddie Sheriff's office.
On May 1 around 10:30 p.m, deputies responded to the 4100 block of Beth Lane in North Dinwiddie for a report of a person being shot where they found 23-year-old Waekuon Quendrick Johnson of Petersburg. Johnson had been shot and was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies located another 23-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds who was then transported to the Southside Regional Medical Center where he was in critical condition at the time of this writing.
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to identify those responsible for the incident. Those with information are asked to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or an anonymous tip can be called in to Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
