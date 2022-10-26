QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. reported that 88 preschoolers at Greensville Elementary School in Greensville County have received books and giveaways thanks to a generous grant from the Essential Foundation, the charitable affiliate of Aqua Virginia. Donating books to GES isn't new. Pictured are Dale Temple and Judy Powell scanning new books donated to Greensville Elementary School by the Emporia-Greensville Literacy Council in 2019.