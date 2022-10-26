Charlottesville, Virginia – QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) is pleased to report 88 preschoolers at Greensville Elementary School in Greensville County have received books and giveaways thanks to a generous grant from the Essential Foundation, the charitable affiliate of Aqua Virginia. This is the third school year Greensville Elementary preschoolers have participated in Racquets for Reading!!!
Diane Rideout, preschool teacher at Greensville Elementary says, “The excitement on the children’s faces when they received their bag of books said it all! We are so very thankful for the interest you have shown in our little people and their education. A child can never have too many books to read at home. Your generosity could have a lifelong impact on these students, and we want you to know you are appreciated!”
QCV’s QuickStart Coordinator Lynda Harrill adds, “We are so happy Aqua Virginia stepped up to help create all those smiling faces and all those kids holding their books and giveaways. That’s what Racquets for Reading!!! is all about -- making reading FUN so kids will want to keep reading and keep learning. Keeping it FUN and giving them the tools to learn is the way to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.