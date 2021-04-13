NORFOLK, VA; The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a possible suspect vehicle and/or driver involved in an interstate shooting.
The incident occurred yesterday evening (April12) at approximately 11:56 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 264 in the vicinity of Military Highway. An independent witness contacted the 911 Communication Center of a shooting that had occurred on the interstate. The witness stated that a blue Nissan sedan and a white Dodge utility truck were traveling at a high rate of speed. Once the vehicles passed the witness, they began traveling side by side and a single gunshot was fired from the Nissan. When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a 2019 Dodge Ram had run off the roadway and stopped on the left shoulder of the Interstate. The 63 year old male driver suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of Interstate 264, eastbound, in the vicinity of Military Highway or prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.viriginia.gov
