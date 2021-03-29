Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police said a 25-year old Emporia man died following a crash that ended a pursuit by the Greensville County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 3:19 a.m. Sunday describing loud music coming from a White Crown Victoria at the Quality Motel on Rt. 301. The Sheriff's Office dispatched a deputy to the scene. Upon arrival, the law enforcement officer observed the vehicle fleeing the parking lot at a high rate of speed.
According to Anaya, the driver, Daiquan T. Wright, was fleeing down Liberty Road. He drove over standing water and lost control of the vehicle. The Ford struck a mailbox, a fire hydrant, and a fence before hitting a tree. The car ended up on its side.
Wright died at the scene from injuries sustained from the wreck. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The Greensville County Sheriff's Office contacted the Virginia State Police to investigate the Wreck. The VSP Reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate Sunday's fatal crash.
