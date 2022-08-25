The Washington Park Association is trying something new to raise money for its community center — a car & bike show.
The first-ever Washington Park Car & Bike Show fundraiser will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Washington Park Community Center on Dry Bread Road, starting at 11 a.m. As the name of the event implies, there will be dozens of cool automobiles and bikes to see in one place — not to mention games, prizes, music from a live DJ, face-painting and a 50/50 raffle.
Entry to the event will cost $5 for adults, but those 18 and under will get in free.According to event organizer Randall Turner, at least 40 cars and bikes have been signed up already. It’s not too late to enter your own — entries cost $20 for cars and $10 for bikes. Washington Park is also still accepting vendors for the event, at a fee of $25.
All proceeds for the event will benefit the Washington Park Association and its various community programs. According to Turner, if this event succeeds, it may become an annual tradition. For more information, contact Turner at (434) 594-5093.
