The always popular Master Gardener’s annual Wreath Workshop returns to the Greensville Emporia Extension Office at 105 Oak St. on Dec. 12.
There is a new feature added to this year’s wreath-making class. If you cannot make the 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. workshop on Dec. 12, you can still participate in wreath-making.
The Extension Office is selling take-home wreath kits. Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent Sara Rutherford put together a step-by-step video of putting a Christmas Wreath together. The kit includes all the supplies needed to build a wreath. With the kit comes an internet link to the recorded tutorial.
Rutherford asks you to bring a well-fitting face cover or face shield for those attending the workshop in person. Hand sanitizer and restrooms are available for frequent hand-cleaning.
With the COVID-19 restrictions, you are also asked to bring adequate water and dietary items you might require.
The Master Gardener group sponsors the workshop that is going into its 12th year. Space is limited to 10 people for the live seminar, but there is room for many wreath-making participants this year with the home wreath-kit option in place.
Pre-registration is required by Dec. 2. Payment is due by the time of registration. The workshop cost is $20 per wreath.
You can mail your check to the extension office or by cash or check in person. For more information, call Rutherford at 434-348-4223, or email Rutherford at srutherford@vt.edu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.