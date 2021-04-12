Imani Lee, a senior at Greensville County High School, was named one of 10 winners of the 10th annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Essay Contest on Friday by Virginia Governor and First Lady Northam and the Virginia Council on Women. Lee and other winners will be recognized at a virtual reception hosted by the Northams later this month.
“This annual contest is one important way that we are working to encourage more girls to pursue their interests in STEM careers and increase representation in science, technology, mathematics, and engineering professions,” Northam said. “The First Lady and I are so proud of this year’s contest winners and hope every student who submitted essays will be inspired to continue learning and nurturing their passion for STEM.”
The Virginia Council on Women created the essay contest in 2012 to grant scholarships to high school junior and senior girls planning to pursue STEM careers at four-year colleges and universities, community colleges, and career and technical schools. Contest award winners represent five geographical regions across the commonwealth.
This year, nearly 100 essays were submitted focusing on the girls’ vision for a future career in the STEM field. As of this year, the Council has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships through the essay contest.
“For years now, the Virginia Council on Women’s STEM Essay Contest has increased educational access for students throughout the Commonwealth and we are thrilled to now expand this access to even more students,” said Da’Shaun Joseph, Chair of the Virginia Council on Women STEM Initiatives Committee. “The Council wishes this year’s winners joy and success as they continue to learn and grow in their field.”
