As of Saturday, Dec 10, a total of $4,379.78 had been added to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we continue our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.
Mitchell and English were able to raise, $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.
The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing more than $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.
Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847. Here are the latest donations to the 2022 Christmas Happiness Fund;
* $50 from Jeff Robinson memory of Kyle Robinson;
* $334.78 from anonymous;
* $1,000 from Gwynn and Richard in memory of Margie and Marvin Epps, Montae, Lauren, Taylor and Tracy;
* $100 from anonymous;
* $1,000 from Rotary Club of Emporia;
* $125 from Meherrin Piecemakers Q.G. in memory of Joan Taylor, Charlette Watkins, Kay Callahan, Barbara Walker, and Barbara Adams,
* $100 from Macedonia Baptist Church;
* $40 from Leevonie Hicks in memory of Nellie Wilkins;
* $25 from anonymous;
* $200 from Victory Elks Lodge 1179;
* $250 from Lions Club of Seaboard;
* $250 from anonymous;
* $250 from Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative;
* $100 from Kristin Vaughan in memory of Alma B. Short;
* $100 from City Auto Supply;
* $25 from anonymous;
* $20 from grandma in loving memory of my grandson, Nathaniel Wyndham Fox;
* $20 from Mama inloving memory of my daughter, Melody Keeter;
* $25 from Betty in loving memory of my husband, Harvey L, Cifers, Sr.;
* $70 from Harvey Lee & Kelli, Sherry & Kevin, Judy & Wyndham and Gary in loving memory of our sister, Melody Keeter;
* $75 from Harvey Lee and Kelli, Sherry & Kevin, Judy & Wyndham and Gary in loving memory of our father, Harvey L. Cifers, Sr.;
* $20 from family in loving memory of Joan Ellis Birdsong;
* $200 from Community Coalition of Sussex;
New: $4,379.78
Total: $8,504.78
Goal: $13,000
