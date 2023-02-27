For decades, Tony Danza has entertained millions both on the screen and on the stage, starring in hit TV series such as Taxi and Who's the Boss, as well as Broadway musicals including The Producers and Honeymoon in Vegas. This past Saturday, Danza brought his popular live show, "Standards and Stories", to Greensville Elementary School's auditorium in Emporia.
Standards and Stories marked the second show of the 2023 season for the Meherrin River Arts Council.
The show promised and delivered just that -- long-time musical hits performed by Danza and his four-piece band which included pianist and musical director Joe Davidian, guitarist Dave Shoup, bassist John Arbo and drummer Eddie Caccovelli. These songs included "Love Potion No. 9" (originally by the Searchers) and "It Was a Very Good Year" (originally by Frank Sinatra).
Early on in the show, Danza inserted a bit of local color and gave a historical background of how Emporia got its name -- specifically, that it was named after the town of Emporia, Kan. by town founder Benjamin Tillar, who was friends with U.S. Senator Preston B. Plumb of Kansas. before joking that he "obviously Googled it".
In-between songs, Danza interweaved stories of his personal life, family, and his long career in show business.
One such story involved his mother, who was a raging fan of Frank Sinatra in her youth. When Danza became a star in television in the 1970s and 1980s, he returned the favor to his mother by inviting her to the filming of an episode of his sitcom, Who's The Boss, in which Sinatra was a guest star.
Throughout the show, Danza performed snippets from one of his more recent roles, the Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas which premiered in 2015. These included the opening number, "I Love Betsy", as well as "Forever Starts Tonight". During this part of the show, Danza pulled out a ukelele and played on it, referencing a similar scene from the musical.
The show wasn't all fun and laughs, however. The song "It Was a Very Good Year" served as a transition point into a frank discussion about aging viewed from the lens of show business celebrities.
"I'm a little obsessed with age. I've been obsessed with it for a long time," said Danza during the show. "For instance, when you turn 50, you start waking up with injuries. You go to bed, you're fine. You wake up and have a broken leg."
He recounted the story of attending a birthday party with then-90-year-old filmmaker Billy Wilder. During the party, he asked Billy what it was like living at 90.
"He said these words that ring in my ears," said Danza. "He said, 'It's tough to do it with dignity, Mr. Danza.'"
Just before closing the show, Danza gave warm words of appreciation for the people at the Meherrin River Arts Council and the Greensville Elementary School who helped put the show together -- including the teachers whose classrooms he used for dressing rooms.
The MRAC will return on Saturday, March 25, featuring country musician Sara Evans.
