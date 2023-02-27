-

Entertainer Tony Danza playing the ukelele during Saturday night's "Standards and Stories" show at the Greensville Elementary School auditorium.

 By William Pitts Staff Writer

For decades, Tony Danza has entertained millions both on the screen and on the stage, starring in hit TV series such as Taxi and Who's the Boss, as well as Broadway musicals including The Producers and Honeymoon in Vegas. This past Saturday, Danza brought his popular live show, "Standards and Stories", to Greensville Elementary School's auditorium in Emporia. 

Standards and Stories marked the second show of the 2023 season for the Meherrin River Arts Council.