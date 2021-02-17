Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Freezing rain...becoming heavier overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Freezing rain...becoming heavier overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.