Many Emporia-Greensville voters are choosing to cast their ballot today on election day. The polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any registered voter standing in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
In Emporia, former District 1 Councilwoman Dr. Carolyn S. Carey is challenging incumbent Mary L. Person. Carey served on the Council from 2006-2018. Person was first elected mayor in 2012 and won re-election in 2016. L. Dale Temple is seeking a fourth term representing District 6 on the City Council. She is facing a challenge from Cristobal Nieto. City Council members Carol Mercer and Jim Saunders are running unopposed.
In the battle for Congress, A. Donald McEachin-D seeks a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. His House District 4 challenger is Leon Benjamin, Sr.-R. It’s Benjamin’s first try at the seat. Incumbent U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner faces a challenge from Republican candidate Daniel M. Gade.
Be sure to follow up to date results as they come in on emporiaindependentmessenger.com and our Facebook page. Here is where voters of each district and precinct can cast their ballots.
City of Emporia voting precincts:
Precinct 101 Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad Building, 513 South Main Street
Precinct 201 Royal Baptist Church, 106 West Atlantic Street
Precinct 301 Emporia Municipal Building, 201 South Main Street
Precinct 401 Greensville County HS Band Room, 309 Harding Street
Precinct 501 Emporia Volunteer Fire Department, 209 Halifax Street
Precinct 601 Greensville County HS Band Room, 309 Harding Street
Precinct 701 Emporia Volunteer Fire Department, 209 Halifax Street
Greensville County voting precincts:
Election District I
Precinct 101 Skipper Voting House, 4900 Skippers Road, Skippers
Precinct 102 Taylor Mill Voting House, 8215 Low Ground Road, Emporia
Precinct 103 Zion Voting House, 1986 Skippers Road, Emporia
Election District II
Precinct 201 Hicksford Polling Place, 1775 Dry Bread Road, Emporia
Precinct 202 Brink Ruritan Club, 5926 Brink Road, Emporia
Election District III
Precinct 302 Belfield Polling Place, 20 Robinson Lane, Emporia
Election District IV
Precinct 401 Purdy Voting House, 31 Smokey Ordinary Road, Emporia
Precinct 402 Jarratt Fire House, 414 Jarratt Avenue, Jarratt
Precinct 403 Greensville Ruritan Club, 370 Ruritan Drive, Emporia
