Greensville County has reached a lease agreement with Washington Park Association, LLC for the Washington Park Community Facility on Dry Bread Road in Emporia. The initial lease term is for five years.
The County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement with a 3-0 vote, with one member absent.
The Washington Park facility was completed and opened in June of 2012. Initially, the site was home to the Boys & Girls Club of Emporia-Greensville. The Club left the facility on April 17, 2017, less than five years after moving in.
Since then, a number of nonprofit groups have presented cases for ownership of the facility, including “Positive Productive Teamwork” and the Washington Park Association, LLC.
The facility was constructed using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). The Board of Supervisors determined that the Washington Park Association, LLC proposal met all of DHCD’s requirements to become a service provider at the community facility building. The Washington Park Association, LLC is led by former Washington Park resident and NFL player Willie Gillus.
