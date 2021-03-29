After a whole year away from students, teaching in a virtual setting, Greensville Elementary School teachers and staff took time to reflect on the significance of the return to classrooms.
On March 15, GES welcomed PreK-1st grade students back into the building for the first time since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first shutdown in-person instruction. GES Principal Nicole Coker said her staff had been preparing for students’ return for a long time.
“It was the most amazing feeling last Monday to see buses pull up on our lot and unload children for the first time in a year,” Coker said. “The building has been eerily quiet during the last year due to the pandemic, so it was so exciting to once again have students walking through the halls and going to class.”
Coker said she has been impressed by the young students’ adherence to the COVID guidelines, and attributes their sense of safety to their parents.
“You can tell that our students’ parents have been doing their part at home, as far as teaching their children about wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing to keep themselves and others safe,” Coker said. “We also had a few parents who kept their child at home because they were sick and we really appreciate that.”
Diane Rideout, a PreK teacher at GES, said she experienced some initial hesitation over students’ return to classrooms due to the ongoing threat of the pandemic.
“I admit I had some concerns about keeping all of them, their families, as well as my own child at home safe since everyone has not had the vaccine,” Rideout said. “But as those smiling faces walked the down the hall toward me, all of that fear took a backseat to the joy of having children in school again. It was a wonderful feeling.”
Rideout said the adjustment to a hybrid learning environment, where students are learning both in-person and virtually, was not as daunting of a task as she initially thought it would be.
“Every change seems to bring at least a hint of the fear of the unknown,” Rideout said. “But my in-person students have handled it so well and the technology we have in our classrooms has made it so easy. I have really been pleasantly surprised at how smoothly it has gone teaching both groups simultaneously. I just run my virtual lesson the same as I had been and project it on my white board for my in person students.”
Kindergarten teacher Susan Harrison also stated her surprise for how well her young students have adapted to the in-person, COVID-friendly learning environment.
“I was somewhat nervous about how the students would adjust to having to wear masks during the day and distance in the classroom and hallway, but they have done surprisingly well,” Harrison said.
During their first day back in school, Harrison let her students mingle safely, giving them time to get used to being together in the classroom setting. Students were able to socialize and have recess together, all at a safe distance.
For many kindergarten students, this is their first time receiving in-person instruction around other students.
First grade teacher Rebecca Adams said she was almost in tears seeing her students walk into her classroom for the first time in a year. Adams said the hybrid learning environment has presented challenges, but she and her fellow teachers are learning and growing more comfortable day by day.
“Teaching simultaneously is a very tedious process, but so far we have done it,” Adams said. “Learning how to share between screens and project from the whiteboard has been the most tricky. I feel the more we do it, the better it will be.”
Students grades 2-3 will return to GES classrooms on Monday, followed by 4th grade students on Monday, April 19.
