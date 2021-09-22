Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.