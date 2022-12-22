The Southside Virginia legal community will soon lose one of its proudest members. Judge Allan Sharrett, who has held the position in the Sixth District for 18 years, will retire from his post as of New Year’s Day 2023. This will mark the end of a career in law spanning nearly a half-century.
Sharrett’s replacement on the bench is not expected to be determined until early 2023. Nevertheless, his retirement will leave big shoes to fill.
“He’s been a great judge and one of the smartest judges I’ve ever known,” said Bobby Wrenn, who worked alongside Sharrett as Clerk of Court in Greensville County for a time. “He’s kind and considerate and does a really good job. He will be missed.”
“He’s going to be missed,” Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards said. “He has been a big help to me and my staff a regular basis. We’re going to miss his presence.”
After practicing law for 27 years previously, Sharrett was first appointed to judge in the Sixth District in July 2004, replacing Robert G. O’Hara, Jr. Prior to taking the chair full-time, Sharrett also held positions on the Greensville County School Board and the Emporia/Greensville Chamber of Commerce.
Sharrett decided to switch sides of the courtroom after 23 years of experience working as a substitute judge in more than 40 different courtrooms prepared him for the role.
“The fondest memory I have is, by far, the privilege of being able to work with the wonderful people I work with,” said Sharrett. “They’ve shown me such kindness. They’ve been so patient with me. They’ve given such dignity to the court system.”
On Thursday night, a retirement party was held in his honor at the Golden Leaf Commons. The event hall was packed with colleagues and friends who came to wish Sharrett well in his next phase of life. The cake for the party was specially designed in honor of Sharrett’s other hobby, hiking the Appalachian Trail, which he has done 14 times. Midway through the party, Sharrett stepped to the podium to acknowledge his wife of more than 50 years, Betsy, as well as the multitude of colleagues who made his job special. During his speech, he summed up his nearly two-decade-long stint in the Sixth Circuit with an anecdote about one of his statewide judicial performance evaluations.
According to Sharrett, during his last review, the evaluator judge was taken aback by the culture within the Sixth Circuit, which encompasses Emporia as well as Greensville, Brunswick, and Surry Counties.
“After two hours…he looks, and he says, ‘Was that a normal day?” Sharrett recounted. “Everybody was so nice. Everybody was polite. They said good morning. They said thank you. …He said, ‘In some of these places where I go, you can cut the tension with a knife.’”
With tears in his eyes, he saved his most sincere thanks for his fellow judges in the Sixth District court.
“We worked hard. We’ve concentrated intensely trying to get this thing right, trying to do the right thing and we’ve worked together as a team,” said Sharrett. “We’re not just colleagues. We are colleagues, but we’re friends.”
