Local police are currently investigating the death of 26-year-old Emporia resident Terrance Tarelle Owens, who died of gunshot wounds he suffered Wednesday night.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Owens during this time of loss of their loved one," said Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw in a press release.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, officers from the Emporia Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call from the 700 block of Halifax Street. Once they arrived, they found a vehicle that had struck a utility pole, with the driver still in the vehicle.
Both the Greensville County Fire Department and Volunteer Rescue Squad arrived and found that the driver had suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Owens' body has been transported to the Richmond Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Emporia Police Department at 434-634-2121.
