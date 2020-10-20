PETERSBURG – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is observing Halloween with haunting stories from the past during "Voices from the Shadows." The Park is offering this annual evening event on two nights, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at both 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The tours are offered twice nightly and pre-registration is required for each tour.
Costumed guides portraying “agents of death” will lead participants by candlelight on a spine-chilling tour through the historic park and Breakthrough Battlefield. At various stops, guests will encounter escapees on the run, the sounds of battle, a surgeon performing grisly work in a field hospital and more. These and other ghouls will recount their stories and share some of the more macabre and spirit-filled folklore from the past. Tours will be accompanied by sights and sounds that heighten the senses while breaking the silence of the night.
Based on folklore and stories of the Civil War era, the naturally haunting atmosphere of Pamplin Historical Park gives visitors a rare opportunity to experience the Park and battlefield after dark. “All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.” – Edgar Allen Poe
Space is limited and reservations are required to ensure a spot on the tour. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. The minimum recommended age for this nighttime tour is six years old. Flashlights are recommended for all tour participants. Call 804-861-2408 for reservations and directions or reserve your experience on www.eventbrite.com.
The health and safety of visitors and staff is a first priority. The park is following the governor of Virginia's Phase III Guidelines. Frequent cleaning and sanitation of high contact surfaces is performed daily. Staff members wear face coverings and visitors are encouraged to do so as well. Social distancing of a physical six feet will be maintained throughout the 424-acre park and building occupancy levels will be closely monitored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.