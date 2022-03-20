In an effort to address ongoing youth issues in the area, Greensville County will hold its third Community Action meeting on Thursday, March 24 at 10:00 am at Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia. This will be a joint effort of the county, the City of Emporia, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Emporia Police Department, and Greensville County Public Schools.
This meeting will follow on from the two previous Community in Action meetings which took place January 7 and 26 at the same location. The upcoming meeting was originally scheduled for March 15, but was later rescheduled.
The first meeting, held on January 7, was presided over by Apostle Ron Washington, Sr. For the second meeting on January 26, the county brought in an external facilitator, Derius D. Swinton, from the Richmond-based SOAR Group. It is unclear whether Swinton will return for the third meeting.
The series of Community Action meetings is one of several actions taken this year, both at the public and private level, to address youth issues in Emporia and Greensville County. Since February, the TopHand Foundation has held a series of “E-CommUNITY” after-school events featuring physical fitness, games, and homework assistance for Greensville County Public School students.
