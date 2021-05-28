While many of us dream of that smell in the air permeating from the grill and the activities surrounding Memorial Day, the true meaning of the day is often forgotten.
It’s a day to honor the U.S. servicemen that gave their lives. Their ultimate sacrifice allows us to enjoy the freedoms granted us, including the freedom to gather with family and friends to celebrate the unofficial start of summer.
Emporia is not immune from sacrificing its sons and daughters on the battlefield. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Theodore Clark Jr. is one of the treasures the community lost overseas. On Aug. 4, 2005, a roadside bomb exploded near a U.S. military vehicle in eastern Afghanistan, killing Clark and wounding two others.
Clark enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after his senior year at Greensville County Senior High School in 1992. He quickly rose to the prestigious rank of Gunnery Sergeant. He served many tours of duty in places such as Okinawa, Japan, an 8-month deployment aboard the USS Ogden, Camp Pendleton, and then Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom.
Thomas Ross of American Legion Post 151 said a ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. at Veteran’s Park. The service is slightly altered from previous years. The “Laying of the Wreath” tradition at the local service continues, but no guest speaker is scheduled.
Last year’s Memorial Day service in Emporia-Greensville was canceled due to the pandemic.
Congress gave the official birthplace of Memorial Day to Waterloo, New York, with people observing the day on May 5, 1866. Some dispute Waterloo as the birthplace of the ceremony. The actual home of the first Memorial Day service may never be known. Still, its meaning is not lost on those attending Memorial Day services throughout the country. They are there to honor those who had lost their lives on the battlefield, such as Emporia’s Clark, defending the nation and the values held dearly by many Americans.
