LAWRENCEVILLE — First Sergeant Joey Lopresti with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division was the keynote speaker at the recent Lawrenceville Rotary Club. Lopresti discussed an informational outreach initiative that the Sheriff’s Office started that hopes to proactively address problems and crimes associated with cell phones and school aged children. He stated that crimes involving cell phones and children have been on the rise over the past several years as technology has changed and the Sheriff’s Office identified that there was a severe lack of education and understanding relating to these crimes by both the children as well as their parents.
Lopresti stated that as teachers, community leaders, and parents we try to educate our children to the best of our ability and make sure that they have the tools, skills and knowledge to be successful in life. However, in today’s society, technology creates dangers that are not always easy to explain or guard against. Our children often gain access to electronics such as cell phones and tablets and are provided little guidance on how to use them safely and legally. Without giving our young people guidance, information and honest answers to their questions about these devices, we are simply hoping that they will not do something that they will later come to regret and this can sometimes result in a serious and dangerous assumption.
Lopresti, with the support of the Sheriff’s Office and our local school administrations, created a small-unscripted classroom presentation to bring awareness to these dangers relating to cell phones and illegal content. Lopresti stated that he intentionally wears plain clothes and chooses to speak to every classroom separately and informally to ensure that the students feel comfortable asking questions and engaging in the conversation. This presentation was first offered to high school classes only due to the potential explicit nature of the content and questions that may arise; however, presentations have started in middle school classes as well to simply start the conversation about cell phone safety with them, but are careful to keep the content age appropriate.
The response from the school administrations and the students has been extremely positive to this point along with a significant decrease in reports of illegal cell phone content that has been observed by the Sheriff’s Office, school faculty and staff. Lopresti stated that the Sheriff’s Office is very pleased by these results and is willing to continue to partner with our local schools to ensure valuable and educational information like this is available to all students.
For more information call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 838-3133 or emaiy Lopresti at jlopresti@brunswickso.org.
