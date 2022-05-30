Mayor Angela McPhaul unfurled one of Waverly’s colorful new Hometown Heroes Flags at the May Board of Supervisors meeting as she invited board members to the attend the upcoming celebration for the families of the veterans whose images adorn them.
The 18 colorful flags, which were sponsored by families of each of the vets pictured and are now hanging up and down the town’s Main Street, arrived just in time for Memorial Day and will remain there through Labor Day in honor and commemoration of Veterans with connections to the area,.
“It was so exciting working with families who stepped forward to provide information and photos and funding see that their veterans were included,” McPhaul said. “Now we are looking forward to a special reception on May 26 at the Claremont Candle Company at 330 West Main Street to thank all the families who honored their heroes with a flag.”
McPhaul said that as requests continue to come in for flag sponsorship from other community members, the plan now is to continue adding additional opportunities in the Hometown Heroes Banner Project - which she described as her favorite of all the new projects associated with the town over the last few years. To that end, they have started a wait list at town hall in preparation for a second round of the patriotic flags.
Addressing the Board of Supervisors as she unfurled one of the flags, McPhaul said, “We are so excited to have this celebration for the sponsor families of this first group of local veterans, and would love to have our Supervisors join with us at the celebration honoring these veterans – our Hometown Heroes.”
