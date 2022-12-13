As if one pandemic wasn’t enough, schools across the country suddenly have to deal with at least two more highly contagious diseases. This, on top of the annual flu concerns, are already making this a potentially difficult winter for both teachers and students.
The Greensville County School System has not been left unscathed. Already this year, due to an excess of instructor absences due to illness, the school district has had to sacrifice one day of class — Monday, Nov. 7 — and convert it into an “asynchronous learning day” to give staff time to thoroughly disinfect all four schools.
Fortunately, since the disinfection, the number of illnesses among students and staff has dipped.
“This year, we have been hit very hard by flu and RSV, and I would like to thank the board for closing schools for the thorough cleaning,” said Greensville County Board of Supervisors member Belinda Astrop. “That closing helped us out tremendously.”
This season, the biggest concern among parents of schoolchildren is RSV — respiratory syncytial virus, a disease which primarily targets the young and has had a resurgence in recent months. As Astrop pointed out, the symptoms of RSV — runny nose, coughing, sneezing, and fever, among others — are indistinguishable at first glance from symptoms of the common cold.
“How do you tell if it’s RSV or the cold?,” said Astrop. “You won’t be able to tell the difference until you go to your medical provider and then determine whether or not it’s a cold or RSV.”
Fortunately, according to Astrop, there have not been any reported cases of monkeypox among any teachers, students, or employees yet, although cases of COVID-19 are still happening.
GCPS has drafted up an annual revision of its “Plan for Safe Return to In-Person Instruction” and is circulating the document among the public to seek feedback. The draft plan contains updated policies on health and safety based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health.
Currently, mask-wearing is optional in Greensville County schools, following legislation passed by Governor Glenn Youngkin this February. However, GCPS conducts daily health screenings for all staff, and still offers free COVID testing for all students and staff each week at all four schools. Parents can also request a free take-home COVID-19 test for their children if necessary.
In addition, each classroom is currently stocked with disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
But for now, GCPS insists that any students or staff with a fever stay home for the day and report their condition to their school nurse.
“When you report this to your school nurses, this allows us to monitor for outbreaks,” said Astrop. If we have multiple students in the same classroom [who are sick], we’re able to take additional precautions in those rooms.
“It’s It was take all of us working together to ensure that students and staff are safe at all times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.