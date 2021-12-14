When Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner rendered his decision to temporarily halt the commonwealth’s skill games ban last week, former NASCAR driver and television analyst Hermie Sadler said it was a victory for the little guy.
“I felt so much relief for people that I’ve heard from that maybe only have one store, one restaurant, and really been negatively impacted by this unfairly,” he said of Senate Bill 971. “This is a great satisfaction for me personally and my entire team.”
Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner cited a constitutional and 1st Amendment issue when rendering his decision. He said the case brought before him by the Sadler team is likely to prevail on the merits.
The attorney general’s office questioned why Sadler’s team filed its lawsuit less than two weeks before SB 971 went into effect. It argued the law is in place to halt illegal gambling. The state said the legislature and Virginia General Assembly are the arbiters of what is in the public interests.
On June 21, Sadler and his attorney, Bill Stanley, filed suit against Gov. Ralph Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, shortly before the skill games ban became law on July 1.
In September, Lerner denied the attorney general’s attempt to move the court proceedings to Richmond. In October, Lerner overruled the Demurrer, setting the stage for last week’s hearing on the temporary injunction order.
The case’s merits will come before the court at 10 a.m., May 18, in the Greensville County Circuit Court. For now, Sadler Brothers Oil Company can again proceed with skill games. Sadler said the victory in the courtroom is the most crucial win in his lifetime.
“You can compare it to whatever you want to, the Daytona 500 on down, or whatever,” Sadler said. “Even if we were not successful today, I still feel strongly that we were right.”
Sadler said the fight is far from over. The two parties return to the courtroom in less than six months, but for now, the Sadler team has moved the needle in its effort to eliminate the skill games ban.
“This is a great victory for small businesses all across the commonwealth,” Sadler said after exiting the courtroom. “Congratulations to everybody that’s been a part of it by showing your support, emailing me, calling me, sending messages on social media, whatever it may be. I’ve heard from so many people.”
