An annual scholarship opportunity for Virginia’s budding criminal justice students has returned for another year.
The Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute, a charitable organization maintained by the various sheriffs’ offices of the Commonwealth of Virginia, has established a scholarship program to help young people in Virginia pursue an education in criminal justice. Two types of scholarships will be awarded — one to full-time students and another to part-time students.
All applicants must be residents of a county or locality where a sitting sheriff is a member of the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute. This applies to both Emporia and Greensville County, as both Sheriff Keith Prince of Emporia and Sheriff Tim Jarratt of Greensville County are members.
All applicants must be currently attending colleges or universities in Virginia during the 2023-24 school year and pursing a major in the criminal justice field. This does not include those majoring in law or pursuing a career as a lawyer.
Applications must be submitted by May 1. Student applicants must be registered Virginia voters and provide valid identification and proof of residency.
Log on to https://vasheriffsinstitute.org/programs/scholarship/ to find more information and to access the scholarship application form.
