Since our last update on Dec. 19 a total of $1,045 has been submitted to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we continue our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.
Mitchell and English were able to raise, more than $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.
The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing nearly $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.
Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847.
Here are the latest donations to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund;
$500 from Vulcan Materials Company in honor of our Skippers Quarry employees, neighbors, and their families;
$150 from Janey Bush;
$25 from anonymous.
$50 from the Washington Familly im memory of Joseph, Sr., Joseph, Jr., Russell Jefferson, Sr. and Herbert Dabney;
$100 from the Bryant’s, Edward, Kay, Frankie, Tonya, Nikolas, and Natalie in memory of our loved one taken too soon;
$50 from Kathy Harrison Turner and Pamela Harrison O’Shea in memory of Ruby C. Harrison “Mema”;
$50 from John P. Harrison in memory of Mary Harrison NYE;
$20 from Grandma and Granddaddy in loving memory of our grandson, Nathaniel Wyndham Fox;
$20 from Mama and
Daddy in loving memory of our daughter, Melody Keeter;
$80 from from Harvey Lee& Kelli, Sherry & Kevin, Judy & Wyndham and Gary In loving memory of our sister, Melody Keeter
New: $1,045
Total: $11,445
Goal: $13,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.