Karen A. Taylor will remain as treasurer for the City of Emporia following a convincing win Tuesday. Taylor picked up approximately 85% of the vote defeating C. Jay Osburn.
Taylor leads the unofficial count 1,510-267. Provisional ballots and mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 have not been counted.
City Sheriff D. Keith Prince and Commissioner of Revenue Joyce Edwards Prince ran uncontested. Both received more than 99% of the vote.
In Greensville County's District 4. Rustin R. Jessee received 732 votes for GCPS School Board. Jesse will replace Drexel Pierce, who did not run for the seat.
T
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.