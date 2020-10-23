A decision regarding the proposed Fountain Creek Solar Project has been delayed by several new bills that went into effect on July 1, according to Linwood Pope, the planning director for Greensville County.
Most recently, on Sept. 8, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors deferred a decision to grant Clearway Energy a Special Use Permit (SUP) to begin development on the Fountain Creek site.
The primary bill responsible for the delay is HB1675, which requires any applicant for a solar facility to give the host locality written notice of the applicant’s intent to develop a facility in an “opportunity zone” in such locality and request a meeting. The applicant and the locality must then negotiate a siting agreement. HB1675 allows these agreements to be made on a project-to-project basis and offers financial compensation to the locality.
Clearway Energy submitted its SUP application before HB1675 and other bills went into effect on July 1.
Pope says the Board of Supervisors wanted to delay a final decision and take advantage of the new siting agreement process to bring in additional funding for the county.
Under HB1675, before the siting agreement can be approved, the Board must hold a public hearing.
The future of the Fountain Creek Solar Project will be addressed at the Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Commons.
