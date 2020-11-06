Hospice Support Group of Southside Virginia has cancelled its yearly Lights of Love ceremony and fundraiser due to the on-going pandemic.
The Lights of Love event has been going on in the Greensville community for over 30 years, according to Nancy Mitchell, president of the Hospice Support Group.
For the past few years, the E.H. Bloom Retirement Center has hosted the Lights of Love event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Hospice Support Group. Each donation of $5 or more to the fundraiser would place a light on the tree donated by the group.
Mitchell said the group is very sad the fundraiser cannot be held this year, but she hopes to see the community support the cause even more in the future.
Hospice Support Group is a volunteer organization that provides supplies, transportation and limited financial assistance for individuals in hospice care. Every service the group offers is provided by donations and fundraisers.
