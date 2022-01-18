Blake Jarratt pledged and promised to govern “according to the laws of democracy”, as the Emporia branch of the Jaycees formally installed her as the new president at its meeting Saturday night. Jarratt, who joined the Jaycees in March of 2020, becomes the first female president in the 55-year history of the Emporia chapter.
The Jaycees (a name derived from the initials J.C., for “Junior Chamber”) is a national non-governmental organization dedicated to empowering the youth of tomorrow to serve their community. Among the major events the Emporia Jaycees hold each year are the annual pork chop dinner fundraiser and golf tournament.
In the past few months, the Emporia branch has organized the Emporia Christmas parade and a catfish fry fundraiser catered by Captain Bob’s Seafood, as well as performed Christmas shopping for local families in need.
Though Jarratt herself is fairly new to the Jaycees, her father is a longtime member, meaning she’s been surrounded by the organization and its culture for her entire life.
“Even though it was an organization and a club, it was really run by a bunch of friends that got together and did good for Emporia and the surrounding communities,” said Jarratt. “And it was just something that I’ve wanted to be a part of.”
The positions of president, vice president, and treasurer of the Emporia Jaycees change hands after each year. The previous president, Brian Morris, is stepping down from his role, although he will stick around as treasurer. Walker Richard assumed the role of vice president, while Jonathan Jones became secretary.
The Emporia Jaycees also issued awards at Saturday night’s meeting. Both Jarratt and Richard received plaques honoring them as “Outstanding New Jaycees” for 2021. Tyler Topping and Kory Shidell, who were not present at the meeting, also received awards for “Jaycee of the Year”.
Jarratt is confident that as that long as she serves as president, a longtime Emporia Jaycees tradition which has recently disappeared would return. The last two Christmas seasons in Emporia did not feature the traditional Christmas tree fundraiser sale. Jarratt is sure that next year will be different.
“We have an inside source that should be able to get us some trees, and so that’s something really exciting to look forward to,” said Jarratt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.