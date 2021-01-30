RICHMOND — Virginia hospitals have administered 317,837 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in the time since the Commonwealth received the first shipment of doses in mid-December.
The current figure reflects doses administered by hospitals as of Tuesday, Jan. 26 and itrepresents a 35 percent increase from the more than 234,000 administered doses reported by VHHA lastweek. Virginia hospitals and health systems continue to lead the way in administering the majority of shots so far. VHHA will continue to provide weekly vaccination updates, which will be available on theVirginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard.
Progress on vaccine administration in Virginia is contingent on a steady, predictable supply of dosesavailable to hospitals and other health care providers participating in the vaccination effort. Federal government officials have indicated that the Commonwealth can expect to receive roughly 100,000 vaccine doses per week for the foreseeable future, though the Biden Administration has indicated it plans to boost weekly vaccine distribution.
It has also been announced that Virginia has modified its vaccine distribution plan. Moving forward, the Commonwealth will send vaccines to local health departments for distribution, rather than directly to hospitals. The allocated amount of doses, which is split among hospitals, pharmacies, local health districts, and other providers, naturally places a limit on the number of vaccine shots that can be delivered by hospitals on a daily and weekly basis in the near future.
Under current conditions, the available supply of hospital vaccine first doses is expected be exhausted within the next week.
The sharing of weekly vaccination totals is a continuation of Virginia hospitals’ commitment to transparency. Other examples of this include publication of the Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard, theVirginia Licensed Nursing Facility COVID-19 Dashboard, theVirginia Hospital Patient Experience Data Dashboard, the Community Health Legislative Dashboards, the interactive Virginia Hospital Quality and Patient Safety Scorecard, and the Virginia Hospital Media Dashboard. Each of these data-informed tools are public facing and presented with the support of VHHA member hospitals and health systems to help advance community understanding about the health care delivery system in Virginia.
