LAWRENCEVILLE – Justin Rashad Hill, 28, from Warfield, Virginia is charged with rape, strangulation, assault and battery and abduction on Sept. 27, 2022. He is being held on no bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said a two-day investigation was conducted. He stated no details can be released due to the violent nature of the case. Captain Investigator J. B. Lopresti is handling the case.
Tiffany Nicole Crowder, 26, from Church Road, Dinwiddie, is charged with delivery of articles to prisoners on Sept. 27.
Evans said Sergeant C. T. Sasser with Investigations went to the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, to interview an employee of the jail who was the target of a lengthy joint investigation by the MRRJ Investigators and the BCSO Investigators. The officer was suspected of delivering drugs to an inmate. During the interview Crowder cooperated and admitted her role in the suspected incident.
Crowder was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor of delivering contraband to an inmate and released on bond.
