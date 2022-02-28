Emmy Claire Sweitzer lost her life on Monday, February 21, 2022, after the Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) she was riding in crashed. At approximately 5:40p.m., Prince George County Police responded to the accident at the 10700 block of Hines Road in Disputanta area, Prince George.
According to an investigation conducted by the Prince George County Police, the driver of the UTV, a family member, veered of to the left side of the roadway, striking the ditch line. The girl was unresponsive when police arrived. She was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center where she later died as a result of her injuries.
This incident is still under investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with any information related to the crash is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.
